CTD Punjab arrests four alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 4 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 26 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 26 suspected persons were interrogated and 4 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Al-Qaeda members Ayaz Khan Yasin, Muhammad Salim and Muhammad Asad, he added.

The spokesman said that 1414 grams of explosives, 5 detonators, 12.3 feet of safety fuse wire, 4.92 feet of Prima Card, 4 pistols 30 bore with ammunition, 4 prohibited magazines, 22 pamphlets and 4520 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 4 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Sargodha and Multan and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

The spokesman added that 419 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 21897 persons were checked, 94 suspects were arrested, 63 FIRs were registered and 40 recoveries were made. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 -11111.