Security forces distribute Eid clothing among children in SW

The security forces have distributed Eid clothes among children and Holy Quran in Masajid in different Pak-Afghan bordering areas near Angoor Adda. The Eid clothes were distributed among the deserving children and Holy Quran in Masajid of different areas including Shaheedan and Zamajan villages of Barmal Tehsil of Lower South Waziristan. The security officials, on this occasion, said the distribution of free clothes among the children was aimed to bring the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr to them.

The residents of the area expressed special gratitude for the cooperation of the security forces and said that they would continue to support the security forces in the area. The local people said that they would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the establishment of peace and no one would be allowed to spread terrorism and chaos in the area. The security forces and the tribal leaders have rendered a lot of sacrifices for the country and the region which could not be forgotten under any circumstances. The locals said that they would continue this series of cooperation with the Pakistan Army, FC South and other security agencies.