Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 16 April 2023 is being sold for Rs. 187500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 218700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 16 April 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 218,700 Rs 200,474 Rs 191,362 Rs 164,025 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 187,500 Rs 171,874 Rs 164,062 Rs 140,625 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 18,750 Rs 17,187 Rs 16,406 Rs 14,063 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 531,555 Rs 487,256 Rs 465,111 Rs 398,666

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.