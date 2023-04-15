Actor Khalid Said Butt passes away

Osman Khalid Butt took to Twitter to announce the demise of his father, Dr. Khalid Said Butt. The grieving 37-year-old actor shared that according to his father’s wish, his funeral prayers will be offered today after Friday prayers at Khalid Masjid, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore.

The Diyar-E-Dil actor tweeted, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Our beloved father, Dr. Khalid Said Butt, passed away peacefully on the night of the 13th. As per his wishes, his Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday at Khalid Masjid, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore.”

Osman also detailed the great contributions his late father made to the Pakistani industry and wrote, “His accomplishments in the field of arts are manifold and his contribution to Pakistan’s arts and culture is immeasurable. In time, we will speak about these in detail.”

“He was the Founding Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, former DG of Lok Virsa, former MD NAFDEC, former DG National Hijra Council. He was an esteemed actor, director and writer of stage and screen,” the Ehd e Wafa star added.

“Allah unkay darjaat buland karay. Please say a prayer for his maghfirat,” Butt requested his fans. An esteemed actor, director, and writer, Khalid Said Butt was an important figure in the arts and culture sector of Pakistan.