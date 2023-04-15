Varun Dhawan announces ‘Bhediya 2’ with a howl

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan has revealed that he will be starring in the sequel to his hit thriller film ‘Bhediya’. The actor made the announcement in a unique way by howling on stage while a ‘Bhediya 2’ backdrop was displayed behind him. The film is set to release in 2025.

Excited about his role in the upcoming film, Varun shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “Bhediya2-2025. Excited and grateful to get one more opportunity to be back as BHEDIYA. My second with the maverick @amarkaushik, 3rd with my friend and visionary #dineshvijan backed by the passionate @officialjiostudios & #jyotideshpande. My boys @sachinjigar and @nirenbhatt.” The first installment of ‘Bhediya’ was produced by Maddock Films and starred Varun Dhawan alongside Kriti Sanon. The film did well at the box office, earning positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The sequel is expected to be just as thrilling and action-packed as the first film. The original movie followed the story of a young man who turns into a werewolf after being attacked by a wolf. In addition to Varun and Kriti, the film also starred Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles.

Apart from ‘Bhediya 2’, Varun Dhawan is also preparing for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He is also set to star in the Indian adaptation of the American spy thriller series ‘Citadel’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.