Opp alliance nominates Ch Yasin for AJK PM slot

Muzaffarabad witnessed a political buzz on Friday as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced its candidate for the Prime Ministership of Azad Kashmir. Chaudhry Yasin was nominated by PPP, and it was expected that he would be the unanimous candidate for all opposition alliances, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN). The sources confirmed that the election of the prime minister of Azad Kashmir would be held tomorrow, and the schedule for the election would be released today. The nomination of Chaudhry Yasin as the PPP’s candidate for the premiership of Azad Kashmir indicates the party’s strong desire to gain control of the region. Chaudhry Yasin is the president of PPP Azad Kashmir and is considered a seasoned politician. On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Chaudhry Rashid as its candidate for the prime ministership of Azad Kashmir. However, due to factionalism within the party, the name of the candidate for leader of the house could not be agreed upon. The names of Khawaja Farooq, Dewan Chghtai, Azhar Sadiq, and Chaudhry Rashid were under consideration by PTI. The election of the prime minister of Azad Kashmir would determine the political landscape of the region, and it remains to be seen who would emerge as the victor.