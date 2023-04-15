China, Pakistan to work together for art preservation

China, Pakistan will be working together for Art preservation through latest technology, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

For centuries, artisans in Pakistan have been creating beautiful works of art in the form of stonecraft. However, with the passage of time and changing tastes, to preserve this valuable cultural heritage, Pakistan should further learn from China’s successful efforts to preserve their own ancient art.

Dr. Mahmood ul-Hasan, a senior official, Department of Archaeology and Museums Islamabad told CEN that by studying how China has successfully preserved their own ancient Gandhara art and applying similar methods to Pakistani stonecrafts, Pakistan can ensure that these beautiful works are preserved for generations to come.

“Pakistan has a rich cultural heritage, particularly in the form of Gandhara art. However, due to a lack of resources and infrastructure, it is difficult for Pakistani artisans to preserve this ancient art. In order to better preserve this precious cultural asset, Pakistan should look to China for guidance and inspiration” he said.

He stated that Chinese culture has a long history of preserving traditional arts and crafts through the use of modern technology and techniques. By learning from China’s example, Pakistani artisans can ensure that their country’s unique cultural heritage is preserved for future generations.

“During my visit to China, I was really amazed to see the technologies and latest methods that China is using to preserve their art and culture which is outstanding. We visited many historical places like the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, the Summer Place and different Museumes here”, he told CEN.

It is worth mentioning that China-Pakistan Gandhara Art Exhibition was inaugurated last month in Beijing and the exhibition at the Palace Museum showcases 173 finest examples of Gandhara art, including sculptures of Buddha, bodhisattvas, deities, objects of daily use, and jewelry items, selected from seven museums in Pakistan.

“Pakistan takes great pride in its rich cultural heritage, and the exhibition of Gandhara art at the Palace Museum is a testament to this fact. It is also an opportunity for the Chinese people to appreciate the artistic and cultural traditions of Pakistan and this exhibition is a testament to the deep and abiding friendship between our two countries.

The relationship between Pakistan and China is one that has stood the test of time”, he added. He further said that a large number of Buddhist sculptures with Gandhara influence and Kharosthi inscriptions recovered from the Buddhist sites of the ancient Silk Routs are now kept in the National Museum of Chin, similarly Chinese inscriptions and rock carvings depicting Chinese-style Buddhist Pagodas found in Gilgit Baltistan area, along the Karakorum Highway.

They are the glaring examples of cultural relations spread over millennia. “I would like to reiterate that the exhibition of Gandhara art at the Palace Museum is a celebration of the artistic and cultural legacy of Pakistan and an opportunity for us to deepen the bonds of friendship and understanding between our two great nations. I hope that visitors to the exhibition will be inspired by the beauty and complexity of these ancient artifacts and that they will leave with a greater appreciation for the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan”.

Mahmood noted that these artifacts provide a glimpse into the artistic and cultural milieu of the Gandhara region, and the complex interactions between different civilizations and religions in the ancient world.