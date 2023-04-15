Police service a challenging career: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that police service is a career in which the officers and officials who are a part of it can achieve the best career growth as well as the success of this world and the hereafter by fulfilling their duties responsibly. . IG Punjab said that the young police officers have to play a commanding role during the field duty in the future, so the young officers who are part of the police force should make the best service delivery to the citizens with their competence, professionalism and passion for service as their primary goal. Dr. Usman Anwar said to prioritize difficult postings at the beginning of career so that you can better cope with future challenges. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed to maintain close contact with the subordinate staff and get the best performance from them as a successful commander. He said that the future is IT-based policing and you should also align yourself with modern policing skills and information technology. IG Punjab said that policing is a challenging career in which the responsibility of serving and protecting citizens will fall on you, so do not spare any effort for justice to widows, elderly and poor and helpless citizens. He expressed these views while meeting 14 ASPs in the 50th Common at the Central Police Office today. According to details, 14 ASPs belonging to 50th Common have joined Punjab Police and will complete training at National Police Academy. IG Punjab directed the young officers who are part of the police force to complete their training with full attention. The young officers reiterated their commitment to public service delivery and eradication of crime as per the vision of IG Punjab. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Moreover, on the instructions of IG Punjab, a training workshop was organized in Police Training College Chung Lahore to increase the efficiency of investigation officers of Punjab Police in which 50 focal persons and investigation officers from all districts of the province participated. Senior officers of Investigation Branch Punjab trained the participants in completing the documentation of red notices of absconding proclaimed offenders abroad. During the workshop, the instructors gave full awareness about the procedures for preparing and issuing Passport Control List, Exit Control List and Red Notice. Investigating officers and focal persons received practical training on arrest and extradition of criminals on international level.

Senior officers gave lectures on issuance of red notices, blue notices, green notices and other notices of criminal cases and file preparation for deportation. IG Punjab said that increasing the professional competence and efficiency of the investigation officers is among the top priorities and such workshops help the investigation officers to be aware of foreign laws and arrest the criminals. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the investigation officers should speed up their efforts to arrest proclaimed offenders abroad who are wanted in serious crimes and the working relationship with Interpol, FIA and the embassies of the relevant countries should be strengthened. IG Punjab said that the series of training workshops and refresher courses will be continued at all levels to increase the efficiency of investigation officers.