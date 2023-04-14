When Climate Minister Sherry Rehman arrived in Egypt for COP27, large swathes of Pakistani land were still inundated with water-it was not lost on her that the climate crisis’s worst effects are felt by those that are least responsible for it, a point she made exceedingly clear at the summit. She weighed her words carefully, bringing a new resolve to the negotiations at Sharm-el-Sheikh. Her efforts were not in vain. For the first time in COP history, the international community agreed to establish new loss and damages arrangements to support vulnerable countries that have done very little to contribute to global carbon emissions.

Under Pakistan’s leadership, the G77 demonstrated a unity that had not been seen since 2009, even in the face of overtures made by rich countries to exert pressure on emerging economies such as China and India to contribute to the fund. The loss and damage fund is far from perfect, but as Ms Rehman argues, there are simply no suitable alternatives. As Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change, Rehman is one of few voices in the country who understand the terrifying implications of our rapidly changing Earth. Now, she has made it to TIME’S 100 list, a well-deserved victory for a country that is currently at the frontline of the climate crisis.

From heat waves to devastating floods to droughts that have sucked all the life out of countless communities across the country, Pakistan has seen it all. But we continue to underestimate the destructive potential of climate change. Policymakers are too busy posturing for the elections to adapt to the challenges that accompany climate change. For a country whose livelihood depends entirely on agriculture, the climate is intimately tied to our future security. When risk perceptions are as lacking as in Pakistan, adaptations simply do not occur. As of now, there has been no organized attempt to shift to renewable energy sources or even to ban vehicles that emit dangerous gasses. Air quality levels in major cities such as Lahore and Karachi continue to be abysmal. If Minister Rehman has proved anything, it is that we are running out of time. Half-hearted promises have no place in our future. *