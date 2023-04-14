NA disallows bill about poll funds

The National Assembly on Thursday rejected a motion seeking consideration of the bill related to the release of funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On behalf of the Chairman of Standing Committee on Finance, the committee member Syed Hussain Tariq presented the report on the Charged Sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill, 2023. The committee, in its report, recommended not to approve the bill. Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar moved the motion to consider the bill but the House rejected the motion for further consideration as the committee recommended not to approve it. The minister said legislation was the only way to allow the Finance Division to have an entry or transfer amount from the Federal Consolidated Fund, but the standing committee had recommended not to approve it. Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said,”Article 81 of the Constitution does not allow to give general expenditure from the Federal Consolidated Fund and thus the legislation is necessary for allocation of fund for the specific purpose.”