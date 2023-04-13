Sindh reports another two deaths from COVID-19

On Thursday, the Sindh health department reported two Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the month’s total to three.

However, experts claimed that the provincial health department’s data was erroneous because only a limited number of patients were tested.

According to health department records, the province has experienced at least nine incidents of disease-related mortality this year at various healthcare institutions.

The most recent victims were both females, one aged 65 and the other 73.

The victims were being treated at the Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital and Research Centre (SIDHRC), a public-sector facility that provides free care to all patients, including those infected with coronavirus.

Six Covid-19 patients, two men and four women, are now being treated in the hospital. One of them is on a ventilator, while the others are on oxygen.

According to official provincial data, 70 tests were performed between April 10 and April 11, with 17 of them testing positive for Covid-19.

While government-designated isolation facilities are vacant, 788 patients are isolated at home.

In hospitals, there are a total of 17 individuals receiving care, four of whom are reportedly in severe condition.

According to the latest official figures, the countrywide death toll has surged to 30,654 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,580,257 while 1,547, 876 have recovered so far. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 32,381.