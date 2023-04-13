Schools in Lahore announce Eidul Fitr holidays

Eid vacations will be observed in the province capital from April 21 (Friday) to April 24 (Monday). On April 25, all private colleges and universities will reopen.

Public sector personnel are also waiting for the formal notification, which has not yet been made by the Punjab School Education Department regarding the Eid breaks.

The cabinet division has reportedly started working to approve the Eid al-Fitr holidays as the celebration is expected to be observed on April 22. This is according to earlier reports in local media. According to reports, the prime minister will make the final decision after receiving a request for 4-5 holidays for Eidul Fitr.

The festival is expected to take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, according to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council. According to officials, the new moon will be born on April 20 at 9:13 a.m. Pakistani time, but there will be little possibility of seeing it because the age of the crescent on the evening of the 29th of Ramadan would be less than 10 hours.