Shehnaaz Gill’s dating life: Salman Khan’ advice

Salman Khan, Bollywood’s Sultan, is gearing up to promote his upcoming film with a star-studded cast. The 57-year-old megastar was recently spotted with his co-stars at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch, where he teased the starlets about their dating lives. Khan also gave Shehnaaz Gill some advice, which she accepted humbly and thanked him for his unwavering support.

During the event, the Wanted actor hinted that Raghav Juyal was attracted to someone but was too shy to pursue it. Khan did not reveal names, but his gestures toward Palak Tiwari provided the audience with all the necessary hints.

While the host of the event was introducing the debutante diva, Palak Tiwari, and tripped, somebody from the audience shouted that the host has fallen for Palak. Khan quipped that she has already fallen for someone. The megastar’s comment raised eyebrows as rumors of a potential romantic relationship between Ibrahim Ali Khan — Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son — and Tiwari made rounds on the internet earlier.

“I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set but nothing happened, at least from one side. The other person wasn’t too eager,” the Bodyguard actor said.

Khan then turned to the Bigg Boss diva and remarked, “Shehnaaz, I want you to move on.”

In response, Gill expressed gratitude and told the Sultan actor that she has indeed “moved on.” The Daaka star also shared her experience of working with Khan and detailed how it had been a dream come true project.

“When I had gone to shoot for my first music video, I was rejected. I was told that I look like too young and that they didn’t don’t want to work with me. I cried a lot but my mother told me that I would work in Salman Khan’s film one day. Sir [Salman] gave me a chance and my dreams became reality.”

Although Gill did not take offence to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s remarks, social media users were not pleased. In case you missed it, Gill was dating actor Sidharth Shukla while the couple was on Bigg Boss. Shukla died of a heart attack, which had a negative impact on Gill’s health, and she avoided discussing it in public.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for a release this Eid on April 21. The film features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar.