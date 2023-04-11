Pakistan condemns India for holding G20 meeting in Srinagar

Pakistan expressed its strong disapproval of India’s choice to hold the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

Pakistan also voiced concern over two additional meetings that were planned to take place in Leh and Srinagar in connection with a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in IIOJK. Pakistan sees this as India’s most recent attempt to continue its illegitimate occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in defiance of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan vehemently rejects these actions and reminds the world that Jammu and Kashmir is an issue that has been on the UNSC’s agenda for more than 70 years. Pakistan has also made the G20 member nations aware that Srinagar is located in a disputed region and that India plans to host a meeting on tourism there.

India has released the agenda for the G20 summit in Srinagar despite China and Pakistan objecting. This issue is being discussed between Pakistan and China, and they plan to raise it in international fora.