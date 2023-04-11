Javeria and Saud host women of old age home for Iftar

Javeria Saud and Saud Qasmi are one showbiz couple that has been in the public eye for ages. We’ve seen their individual careers, their star-studded wedding and their children Jannat and Ibrahim grow up.

Saud Qasmi hails from the Naat Khawan family and is himself a Hafiz e Quran. The family has always been very open about religion and shares their activities to motivate their fans to do good deeds. Ramadan continues and the year has been very challenging for everyone due to high inflation. People are dying in flour queues, while many are out of work and don’t know how to move forward in life. At such times, Saud and Javeria planned to put a smile on the faces of mothers from Bint e Fatima Nursing Home and invited the residents to their home for Iftar. They were joined by some other celebrities including Sangeeta Jee. Here are some photos of the couple and their daughter Jannat Saud hosting the residents and serving them Iftar.