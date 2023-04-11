Kareena discovers Saif Ali Khan’s real name

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor was reportedly in for a shock on her wedding day when she found out that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, had a different real name. According to reports, Kareena discovered that Saif’s birth name was Sajid Ali Khan Pataudi, which he later changed to Saif Ali Khan. However, their marriage certificate still mentions Saif’s name as Sajid Ali Khan Pataudi.

During an interview, Saif Ali Khan, the younger Nawab of the Indian royal family, explained that his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, removed the surname ‘Pataudi’ from his name, as the practice of princely states was dying out in India.

It’s interesting to note that Kareena and Saif were in a romantic relationship for several years before their wedding, but Kareena had no idea about Saif’s real name until their big day. The couple tied the knot in October 2012 and have two sons, Taimur and Jahangir.