Sarah Khan reveals husband introduced her to luxury brands

The well-known actress of Pakistani showbiz industry Sarah Khan says she did not know much about brands before her marriage, her husband Falak Shabir introduced her to luxury brands.

The renowned Pakistani showbiz couple Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan recently participated in a private TV programme where in response to a question, Sara Khan said it was her childhood dream to get married to a singer.

The actress said Falak gave her a very expensive house as a wedding gift and recently bought another house.

Talking about their daughter Alyana, the famous couple said we do not want her to go to school. We will send our daughter to school late as she is being educated at home. Sarah further said we don’t have so much faith in the schooling system. There is such a good playroom for Alyana at home that even the children of the neighbourhood come and play in it.