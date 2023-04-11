Radisson Hotel Group signs two new hotels in Pakistan with J7 Group

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s leading hotel groups, with 1800+ hotels globally, announces the signing of two new hotels in Islamabad, Pakistan. This underlines the Group’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the South Asian market. The two new hotels, Radisson BLU Hotel & Residences, Islamabad, Pakistan, and Radisson Hotel Islamabad Multi Gardens are set to open in the next three years.

Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, is a beautiful and modern metropolis nestled in the foothills of the Margalla Hills. Despite being a bustling city, Islamabad has managed to retain its serenity and peaceful ambiance, making it a perfect destination for travelers seeking a blend of modernity and tradition. Whether it’s the stunning Faisal Mosque, the lush green parks, or the bustling markets, Islamabad has something to offer for everyone.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Islamabad, Pakistan will be part of a mixed-use development near Islamabad International Airport, on the main Srinagar Highway in Mumtaz City, an exclusive suburban housing society. It will consist of a hotel with 432 rooms, suites, and serviced apartments. The development will also feature a shopping mall with retail and entertainment options, corporate business floors, launges for airline crew and executives, and a banqueting area. The hotel will offer Radisson BLU’s signature service and offer stylish spaces. Through personalized service and local nuances, each stay at a Radisson BLU hotel becomes a truly meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson BLU hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Radisson BLU, Europe’s largest upper upscale brand for the last decade.

Radisson Hotel Islamabad Multi Gardens will be part of the fascinating J7 Emporium mixed-use complex. The hotel will include 165 rooms, including four executive suites which will feature Radisson’s signature natural surroundings and Scandinavian inspired hospitality that allow guests to find harmony in their travel experience. The hotel will also offer an incredible rooftop restaurant with amazing views of the Margalla Hills, the city, as well as a contemporary housing development with a clubhouse, retail, and other amenities that will surround the hotel. The setting will be dynamic and exciting, with many options for dining, shopping, and entertainment. J7 Emporium is positioned in the heart of Islamabad and is a quick 20-minute drive from Islamabad International Airport, making the hotel an ideal location for a wide array of travelers. Islamabad is also home to many embassies and consular offices.]]]

“We are thrilled to execute our development strategy in Pakistan by bringing two of our brands to Islamabad and providing guests with world-class hospitality experiences in this dynamic city. Pakistan is a rapidly growing market with tremendous potential, and we are confident that our globally recognized brands and service standards will resonate with business and leisure travelers alike in the country. Many thanks to J7 Group for their trust, professionalism, and strategic vision for the country”,” said Elie Milky, Vice President Development, Pakistan, the Middle East, Greece, and Cyprus, Radisson Hotel Group.

“We are very excited to establish a long term mutually beneficial relationship with the Radisson Hotel Group. It is our vision to bring top class hospitality to Pakistan to cater to the demands of the growing travel and tourism industry in the country, We feel that there is great potential in the hospitality segment in Pakistan, and the demand for international standard hospitality services remains untapped, The J7 Group remains laser focused on delivering this need through this strategic partnership,” said Yaseen Mehsud, CEO, J7 Group.

“Radisson Hotel Group and J7 Group have tied the knot starting with two developments, namely J7 Global and J7 Emporium, but looking at the professionalism of the Radisson team and their wonderful growing portfolio of properties globally, in future we plan to roll out many more in other urban cities of Pakistan” said Salah Udin, Project Director, J7 Global.