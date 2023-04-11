Gold price In Pakistan Today 11 April 2023

Gold price in Pakistan today on 11 April 2023 is being sold for Rs. 185871 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 216800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold price In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 11 April 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 216,800 Rs 198,732 Rs 189,700 Rs 162,600 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 185,871 Rs 170,381 Rs 162,637 Rs 139,403 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 18,587 Rs 17,038 Rs 16,264 Rs 13,940 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 526,937 Rs 483,023 Rs 461,070 Rs 395,203

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.