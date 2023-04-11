Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Likud party plummets in local news poll

Support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has plummeted, according to a poll showing it would lose more than a third of its seats if an election were held now and fail to gain a majority with his hard-right coalition partners. Amid a divisive battle over plans to tighten control over the Supreme Court, which the government has been forced to pause, and escalating violence with the Palestinians, the poll for Channel 13 News showed more than two thirds of voters disapproved of Netanyahu’s performance in office.

It indicated his conservative Likud party would win 20 seats in Israel’s 120-member parliament, down from the 32 seats it won last November, and his religious-nationalist coalition would fail to gain a majority, with 46 seats, down from 64. If elections were held today, former Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s centre-right slate would come first with 29 seats, followed by Yair Lapid’s centrist party at 21 seats, according to the survey conducted by Camil Fuchs.