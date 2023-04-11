Imran for inquiry into SHO’s ‘sudden’ death

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called for a proper inquiry into the death of Sub-Inspector Aamir Shahzad Bhadar who was a critical witness and complainant in the Wazirabad assassination attempt on Khan. Imran Khan has demanded a proper inquiry into Bhadar’s death, given his status as a critical witness in the assassination attempt case. “We demand a proper inquiry into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad, of a heart attack. He had registered the FIR of Wazirabad assassination attempt on me & was a critical witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being inquired into by the JIT,” the former premier, taking to his Twitter account, said. He also reiterated claims that the JIT’s record was being tampered with. “The JIT record has also been tampered with. It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan as well as the deaths of Maqsood Chaprassi & all other witnesses in Shahbaz Sharif’s money laundering case,” he added. Bhadar, who was the station house officer of Sadar police station in Wazirabad, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The officer was at his house in his native village Bhadar near Kharian town of Gujrat when his condition deteriorated, according to family sources. He was driven to Kharian Combined Military Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Bhadar was the complainant in the case registered against the Nov 2 gun attack on Imran. He had been working at the Sadar police station, where he was posted days before the attack occurred.

A PTI worker had died and 14 others, including the former prime minister and party leaders, were injured in the attack at Wazirabad’s Allah­wala Chowk, where the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march against the federal government had stopped on its way to Islamabad.