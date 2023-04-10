Ailing Woods withdraws from Masters due to foot injury

AUGUSTA: Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters due to injury before the weather-delayed third round resumed on Sunday at Augusta National in cold conditions, the latest physical setback of the decorated golfer’s career. Woods, who has been playing a limited schedule on a rebuilt leg following a car crash in 2021, was six over par after seven holes and his limp had become decidedly more pronounced by the time play was suspended for the day on Saturday. “I am disappointed to have to WD (withdraw) this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods said on Twitter. “Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!” Plantar fasciitis is tissue inflation that causes pain in the heel, making it difficult to walk. Woods revealed last November that he developed the condition in his right foot as he was preparing to return from a four-month competitive absence at an event he hosts in the Bahamas but decided to withdraw.