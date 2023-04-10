Elahi urges PDM not to turn politics into personal enmity

Punjab former chief minister Parvez Elahi has urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government to not turn politics into personal hostility so that the sovereignty of the country was not affected. This he said in a meeting with political leaders Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Dar Muhammad Dareshak and Ali Amanullah Dareshk, a private news channel reported. Talking about the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the Punjab elections, he said when the Chief Justice of Pakistan gave verdict regarding the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan, the PDM accepted his decision, but when the same CJP gave verdict to hold elections, the same PDM had decided to oppose him.