CM directs timely completion of ongoing roads projects

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to timely complete the ongoing roads projects across Punjab in view of facilitation and comfort of the masses. He was presiding over a meeting at CM Office on Sunday relating to the road sector. He ordered to complete the roads connecting the cities with the motorways on priority basis. Mohsin Naqvi directed timely completion of the construction and repair work projects of the link roads as well. He directed to give preference to the roads patch work and restoration of road shoulder and its construction.

The CM was informed during the briefing that 1,819 roads construction and repair work projects were under completion in Punjab. Provincial Minister for Communication & Works (C&W) Bilal Afzal, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W and officials concerned attended the meeting. 18 dengue cases reported in Lahore:Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider confirmed on Sunday that 18 cases of dengue while 1452 indoor and 36 outdoor dengue larva were reported in the provincial capital during the current year.

She chaired a meeting to review the performance of anti-dengue workers here on Sunday. Meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, DDHOs and representatives of other departments. Rafia Haider said the dengue patients were being reported but zero outdoor larva were reported in towns of Allama Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Samanabad, Shalimar, Ravi Zone and Data Ganj Bakash. She added that two outdoor larvae cases were reported in Gulberg, four in Cantt., and eight in Nishter Town. The DC also sternly warned the authorities and staff concerned that no negligence would be tolerated at any cost regarding the anti-dengue campaign.

The DC directed all the assistant commissioners and DDHOs to remain in the field and inspect the performance of dengue workers on a daily basis in their jurisdiction. She said that those who were playing with the lives of citizens and submitting the only paper reports would not stay on their seats. DC Lahore Rafia Haider strongly denied to all the concerned officers that the report of all good was not acceptable as dengue patients were being reported especially after the recent rains in the city. Special police teams constituted to counter crimes in trains, railway stations: The Railways Police Lahore Division has constituted three special teams to counter different crimes in the trains and railway stations during the month of Ramazan near Eidul Fitr.

According to the PR Police sources on Sunday, these special police teams would work against beggers, pickpocketers and looters in the trains and railway stations. During Ramazan and especially near Eid, passengers movement gets increased and terrorists as well as criminals also get active so the special teams would protect the lives and assets of the passengers. These police teams will remain highly active from April 10 to the after Eidul Fitr and performance report will be submitted to the SP office on weekly basis.