BJP’s Kashmir policy ’emperor’s new clothes ‘: PDP

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the BJP’s Kashmir policy and its “naya Kashmir” rhetoric are like the emperor’s new clothes that the judiciary and civil society have no option but to praise. According to Kashmir Media Service, In its monthly newsletter, the PDP said in BJP’s “naya Kashmir”, a conman like Kiran Patel visits the valley flanked by security personnel while journalist Asif Sultan is jailed for doing his job. Kiran Patel was arrested by Indian police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar last month for posing as an additional secretary in the Indian government and enjoying security cover, besides other hospitality. “Naya Kashmir and BJP’s Kashmir policy are like the emperor’s new clothes. The press, judiciary and civil society have no option but to praise them while Kashmiris can see all too well that the emperor is naked,” the party said. “Does it really surprise you that people like Kiran Patel get away scot-free at a time when Kashmiris are jailed for something as frivolous as anti-establishment tweets? Another exemplary Kashmiri journalist is behind bars and this time it’s Irfan Meraj.