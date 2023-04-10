Allu Arjun has a private Instagram account

Famous Pan-Indian actor Allu Arjun has a private account on Instagram, reports. Many actors, when they come in the public eye, become unable to hide some aspects of their life with every one. Even though, they wish to do so, but because of their popularity they always remain in the spotlight, most importantly on social media.

For the same puprpose, Allu has made a private account for himself on instagram. His IG bio reads: “Private account to post random shit without thinking.” The account has over thousand posts and is being followed by renowned people including; Hansika Motwani, Lakshmi Manchi and hs wife Sneha Reddy.

Yesterday on his birthday, many people wished the Pushpa actor by tagging his verfied account on Instagram . This is not the first time any celebrity has made a private IG account. There are several other Indian actor who have made their Instagram accounts with secret names. On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa 2. The first part turned out to be massive hit therefore, the makers decided to bring on a sequel.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Ajau Ghosh, Fahadh Faasil and many others, reports Pinkvilla.

elebrities often find it difficult to keep their private life out of the media limelight most of the time. Especially with social media being the place where they promote their work, it becomes hard for actors to balance their professional and personal lives. This is why we often see them creating private Instagram accounts or a ‘finsta’ (fake Instagram). Now, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun also seems to have his private Instagram handle which he uses to ‘post random shit without thinking’. The actor celebrated his birthday recently and social media was filled with posts wishing him. He, too, was quick in responding to people wishing him. His Instagram handle is filled with birthday posts now. However, the actor also has a separate account on Instagram which is private. The bio of his second account reads, “Private account to post random shit without thinking”. The account is followed by his wife Sneha Reddy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi Manchu and Hansika Motwani among others.Bollywood celebrities such as Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, among others, also have private Instagram accounts besides their public ones.

Meanwhile, on his birthday eve, the actor unveiled his first look from the second instalment of Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule. In the photo, he can be seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas.