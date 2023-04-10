Shahid Kapoor calls Dharmendra ‘evergreen’

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be sharing screen space together in a love story next. The actors had dropped a romantic poster announcing that they’ve wrapped the shoot. The tagline on the poster said, “An impossible love story” and it saw Shahid and Kriti on a bike, about to indulge into a kiss. The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Earlier today, Dharmendra shared a picture with Kriti. The actress commented on his post and said that he’s the best. Meanwhile, now, the legendary actor dropped a BTS candid picture with Shahid Kapoor. He expressed, “Friends, A good fun to work with Shahid and other co-stars.” Shahid commented on his post and said, “Sir you are evergreen was such an honour to share the frame with you. Love you.” He also reshared the picture. The film is reportedly a love story between a robot and a man. Kriti plays a robot in the film as per reports. This project is written and directed by Amit Joshi. The director also shared this picture of Dharmendra and Shahid and expressed his honour of working with him. He wrote, “Sir, It was an absolute honour and my childhood dream to write for you and direct you in my film. Thanks all mighty and you for trusting me. You are fabulous in the film. Lots of love, living legend Dharmendra Deol Sir ??” Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is set to release in October 2023. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be sharing screen space together in a love story next. The actors had dropped a romantic poster announcing that they’ve wrapped the shoot. The tagline on the poster said, “An impossible love story” and it saw Shahid and Kriti on a bike, about to indulge into a kiss. The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Earlier today, Dharmendra shared a picture with Kriti. The actress commented on his post and said that he’s the best.