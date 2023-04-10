Daily Times

‘There’s no one like you,’ Alia Bhatt writes for Rani Mukerji

News Desk

Alia Bhatt spent her Saturday evening with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The gorgeous ladies were spotted outside a theatre in Juhu as they enjoyed a movie night together. The film they watched was Rani Mukerji’s latest release ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’. After watching the film, Alia Bhatt felt overwhelmed and penned a lengthy note reviewing the film and praising the work done by Rani. She posted a still from the movie and penned a note where she talked about how the film touched her. Being a new mother, it hit her harder. Further, she wrote words of appreciation for both Rani Mukerji and Jim Sarbh. Alia’s post read – “Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite – the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma’am – there’s no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS – I am convinced there’s nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can’t do – an absolute chameleon.”

