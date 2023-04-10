‘There’s no one like you,’ Alia Bhatt writes for Rani Mukerji

Alia Bhatt spent her Saturday evening with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The gorgeous ladies were spotted outside a theatre in Juhu as they enjoyed a movie night together. The film they watched was Rani Mukerji’s latest release ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’. After watching the film, Alia Bhatt felt overwhelmed and penned a lengthy note reviewing the film and praising the work done by Rani. She posted a still from the movie and penned a note where she talked about how the film touched her. Being a new mother, it hit her harder. Further, she wrote words of appreciation for both Rani Mukerji and Jim Sarbh. Alia’s post read – “Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite – the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma’am – there’s no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS – I am convinced there’s nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can’t do – an absolute chameleon.”