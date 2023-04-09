Deadly terrorist attacks rock northern Burkina Faso, leaving 44 dead

At least 44 civilians lost their lives in two separate terrorist attacks that took place in the Sahel region of northern Burkina Faso. According to Sahel Region Governor Lt. Col. Rodolphe Sorgho, the attacks occurred overnight on Thursday in the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi, which are situated in the Seno province, about 5 kilometers from the Seytenga commune.

Sorgho stated that out of the 44 people killed, 31 were in Kourakou while the remaining 13 were in Tondobi. Additionally, several people were injured, and property damage was also reported. The security forces are currently working to stabilize the region and ensure the safety of the residents. The insurgency, linked to terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS, has been a major source of insecurity for Burkina Faso, with the violence spreading from neighboring Mali over the past decade. According to the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI) for 2023, the number of deaths attributed to terrorists in Burkina Faso rose by 50% in 2022 as compared to the previous year, with a total of 1,135 deaths recorded.

The security analysts point out that the political situation in the Sahel region further complicates the challenge of tackling terrorism. In June last year, a horrific massacre claimed the lives of over 100 people in Seytenga, a town located 15 kilometers away from the Niger border. The recent attacks have once again highlighted the pressing need for effective measures to counter the threat of terrorism in Burkina Faso. SAMAA

Kuwaiti prime minister selects new cabinet: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has selected a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday without giving further details. Sheikh Ahmad was re-appointed as prime minister by the crown prince in March, more than a month after the government resigned due to renewed friction with parliament. Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has taken over most of the emir’s duties, last year named Sheikh Ahmad as premier and called early legislative polls after dissolving the previous parliament to end feuding that impeded fiscal reforms.

Tensions resurfaced between parliament and the government, sworn in last October, as lawmakers pressed for a debt relief bill, under which the state would buy Kuwaiti citizen’s personal loans, and sought to question two ministers. The wealthy Gulf oil-producing nation has been trying to strengthen its state finances as part of structural reforms, including a debt law that would allow the state to tap international markets but which has faced legislative gridlock.

Political bickering has for years hampered investment and reforms in Kuwait, which is heavily dependent on oil revenues, has an expansive welfare system and a public sector that employs roughly 80% of its citizens. Kuwaitis account for less than a third of the population of 4.6 million people.