My father never accepted my profession: Zara Sheikh

Supermodel-turned-film star Zara Sheikh revealed that her father was against her career in showbiz. The Lollywood divas, Zara Sheikh and Hareem Farooq were the latest guests of host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’. In her first media appearance in a long time, the ‘Tere Pyar Mein’ debutante got candid about her journey, which according to her started back when she was still in school. “My first-ever ad campaign was in association with my school and even at that time, I was the lead model among those 11-12 students,” Sheikh shared. Speaking about her journey, the celebrity also revealed that Zara is not her real name, and rather a ‘brand name’ that she decided on while working on her debut film. She was born Sadia Sheikh. “It was an incidental decision, and I had to accept it, I had no other choice,” she added. “But thank god, it’s been a wonderful journey.” When asked about the support from the family, and whether it was difficult to get, Sheikh replied, “Yes there were problems, but later on, my family made peace with it.”