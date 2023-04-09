Momina Iqbal’s latest pictures will steal your heart

Momina Iqbal is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who is known for her innocent role in the drama serial “Ehd e Wafa.”

With each new serial, the actress is gaining popularity and performing admirably in all of her roles.

Momina is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently. The Ehd-e-Wafa girl took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures of herself.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

Despite her non-artistic background, Momina has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her innocent looks and outstanding performances. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

On the work front, Iqbal was recently seen in Meray Humnasheen, Saaya 2, Milan, Grift, and Samjhota.