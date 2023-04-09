Saving IWT

India has long threatened Pakistan with a unilateral revocation of the Indus Water Treaty, prompting the latter to clarify that a unilateral amendment simply isn’t possible. Akin to Article 12(4) and Article 12(3), the treaty can only be modified through another duly ratified treaty-the law is on our side.

Against all odds, the IWT has fulfilled its role in providing a moderately reliable framework for the peaceful resolution of water-related conflicts, which are intimately tied to both India’s and Pakistan’s security interests. A treaty that has survived three wars, disproportional geographic development and is commonly cited as the most successful water-sharing mechanism in recent history, doesn’t need to be amended. Countries attempting to elevate their national interest by deliberately refusing to comply with its clauses should be held accountable-after all, depriving a lower-riparian country of water is an act of war in and of itself.

The dissolution of IWT, in the face of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, threatens to seriously hamper all efforts towards peace in the region. Historically, the transboundary water crises of the region were considered localised with no eminent threat to global security but the situation now demands closer attention, especially considering that both countries are armed with nuclear arsenals. Growing water demand and a lack of supplies now make nuclear war a plausible reality that could cause starvation and hunger on an unprecedented scale. Considering the global nature of a potential nuclear disaster, the international community must integrate in a unified manner to overcome the increasingly complex challenges of transboundary river basins. But all conflict-resolution efforts must take place outside of the framework of the IWT, which has proven to be successful in doing its job and must be left unaltered.

Without international oversight, India is free to do as it pleases. Therefore, any diplomatic dialogue that takes place must be mediated by an international organisation that can effectively address the emerging issues related to climate change in water-sharing treaties across the globe. Water is a human right because it is essential for survival-any country that wishes to change this should be held accountable. *