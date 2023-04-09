PPP to support PM in case of contempt proceedings: Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Saturday said the PPP was prepared to back the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in the eventuality of contempt proceedings against it in its standoff with the Supreme Court over Punjab elections.

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 was “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as the date for polls in the province. The decision was rejected by the coalition government which also devised a counter-move to resist the verdict on all forums.

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution rejecting the decision while amid the growing standoff with the judiciary, the government has called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to step down because his position has become controversial.

In an interview with a private news channel, Turi was asked that the PPP was presently with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but was the party prepared if contempt proceedings were initiated against him, to which he said: “Obviously [we are ready]. All of us, the PPP is the ally of the PDM. “Whatever their decisions are [are ours as well] since we are with them in the cabinet. Whatever the prime minister’s decision is, is also our decision.”

Turi said the premier and coalition government had sent a “clear message” regarding the apex court’s verdict, adding that they had their reservations on the matter. He said that if a full court bench was convened on the matter then “it is acceptable for all of us and I think it will be very good for the future and this nation if the chief justice reviews it (his decision) even now.” Turi said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance on the issue of elections was “clear” and the party was ready for polls, adding, however, that there were other issues in the country which raised concerns about the electoral results. “The conditions seem to me that there will be problems and issues in the elections,” he said, pointing to the PTI’s “disruptive activities”.