Founder of banned BNA arrested in intelligence operation

The leading intelligence agency, in a high profile and successful intelligence operation, apprehended a High Value Target (HVT) Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay, who was a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA).

The BNA came into being after amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA). BNA had been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) Installations in Panjgur and Noshki, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. Gulzar Imam also remained as deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018. Gulzar Imam was also instrumental in formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its Operational Head. It added that his visits to Afghanistan and India were also on record and his linkages with Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) were being investigated.

Reportedly, HIAs also tried to exploit him to work against the State of Pakistan and its national interests. He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanning over months on various geographical locations.

“The arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan. Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism as well as speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested a suspect raising funds for the banned outfit in a raid in Sindh University housing society in Jamshoro district. An official informed here on Friday that the suspect Irshad Lakher was arrested in a late-night raid. According to him, Lakher used to collect funds for the banned outfit.

The CTD, which later booked Lakher in an FIR at CTD police station under Anti Terrorism Act, recovered Rs10,500 from his possession besides receipts of the banned outfit. Separately, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was martyred and two constables were injured in a grenade attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district on Friday, police said. According to a statement by Swabi police, available with Dawn.com, ASI Sahir Khan and Constables Gul Nasib and Ijaz were performing beat duties in Yar Hussain Bazaar before Iftar to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the area and avoid any untoward incident.

From there, they left for Yar Hussain Police Station for Iftar, the statement said, adding that “unknown accused/militants” threw a hand grenade inside their car while they were on their way.

According to police, the incident occurred at 6:24pm and ASI Khan was martyred in the attack.

The police statement said Constable Nasib sustained “serious injuries” and was moved to Mardan Medical Complex for treatment while Constable Ijaz suffered minor injuries.

Police have started a search operation in the area for the arrest of the “militants”, the statement added.