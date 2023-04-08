AIOU to develop framework for education of Afghan refugees

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, KPK agreed in a meeting that AIOU should develop a framework for the education and training of children of Afghan refugees. The meeting was held in the office of the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Muhammad Abbas Khan. Director of Academic Planning and International Collaboration, AIOU, Dr. Zahid Majeed with AIOU delegation, representatives of JICA, foreigners, and different delegates also participated in the meeting. Dr. Zahid Majeed apprised the forum of the scope of various programs being offered at AIOU and the facilities that it may extend for the provision of quality education to Afghan refugee children through its distance learning programs. He also highlighted the importance of ICT, blended, and online learning.