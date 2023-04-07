Zoya shares why she is terrified of motorway

Pakistani actress and make-up artist Zoya Nasir revealed that her mother has been kidnapped three times from the motorway. In an interview, Zoya said I am terrified of the motorway because my mother was abducted from the motorway three times along with her car when she was an MPA. Fortunately, the vehicle was recovered three times. Zoya said one day I was returning from shooting and was at Tin Talwar area of Karachi while my co-star Tara Mehmood was with me, while our car was stopped by robbers. The actress explained that the robbers opened the door of the car and asked for goods. I did not understand anything at that time, ran out of the car and started shouting, which was a very stupid act. At that time the robber did not have a pistol, that’s why I escaped. It should be noted that actress Zoya Nasir’s father Nasir Adeeb is a well-known film writer, while her mother Amina Ulfat is a politician who has been a member of the provincial assembly from Punjab in 2008.