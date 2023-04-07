Ushna reconciles with Feroze Khan

After the renowned actor Feroze Khan has reconciled with actor Muneeb Butt, now actress Ushna Shah has also reconciled.

Sharing a story on Instagram, actress Ushna Shah announced to forgive actor Feroze Khan’s as a goodwill gesture during the month of Ramadan.

In her story, the actress also shared a picture with actor Feroze Khan and her gym instructor and a translation of a hadith of the Prophet, according to which ‘Ramazan is a month whose first part is mercy, in the middle is forgiveness and in the end, there is salvation from hell’ and this is the mercy of Allah Almighty.

Apart from this, actress Ushna Shah has shared two more stories in which she has linked the case of Dr Aamir Liaquat with the case of Feroze Khan and made it clear that she will never be a part of any campaign in which anyone would be harassed to such an extent that he harms himself.

She also said those of us who did not forgive the late Dr Aamir Liaquat in his lifetime knowing that he was in pain, have his blood is on their head. I can’t end the guilt but I can definitely learn from it.

She further wrote that when a woman is mistreated, it is our moral duty to stand with her by expressing solidarity with her until she gets justice and the man who wronged her is punished, but that does not mean that we have the right to punish this man ourselves.

She made it clear once again that she would not be part of any campaign to harass anyone and was forced to be involved in the case of actor Feroze Khan. On the other hand, actor Feroze Khan re-shared Ushna Shah’s Instagram story and shared a verse which translates as ‘Indeed Allah is Forgiving, Merciful’.

Earlier, after Feroze Khan’s ex-wife Alizeh Fatima accused the actor of domestic violence, actress Ushna Shah raised her voice against co-actor Feroze Khan and stood in support of Alize Fatima saying, ” I am still processing this and am in a state of shock. Nothing can and will justify violence against a woman. My heart is with Alizah as well as Sultan and Fatima.”