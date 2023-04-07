Juggan relishes most big-budgeted host spot

Actress and famous host Juggan Kazim has become the most expensive host in the history of Pakistan Television. According to sources, Juggan Kazim is presenting Morning with Juggan Kazim from PTV Lahore Centre and in this regard, she is the only morning show host in the history of PTV who receives the highest remuneration. Sources reveal that host Juggan is receiving payment of more than Rs 2.2 million from PTV. Kazim was doing a morning show in a private TV channel, but after Qaiser Sharif became the programme manager, the host has again been hired as a host in PTV’s morning show.