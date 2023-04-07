Ali Amin Gandapur arrested from Dera Ismail Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was on Thursday shifted to an unknown place after he was arrested from the premises of the Peshawar High Court DI Khan bench. Reports said that former federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was arrested from outside the high court premises as he had taken refuge in the court to avoid arrest. A huge contingent of police had been present outside the court to arrest him since morning. However, no reports regarding the case, he was arrested in connection with, surfaced. Earlier, the Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested two PTI leaders Amir Mughal and Tauqir Shah in connection with creating chaos at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.