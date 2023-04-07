PDM boycotts by-election in NA-118

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday, announced that it would boycott the upcoming by-election in constituency NA-118. As per the party policy of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), candidate Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali Kharl submitted an application to the election commission to withdraw from the election. The district election commissioner approved her request and the PML-N candidate would not be contesting in the upcoming by-election. It should be noted that PML-N candidate Mian Tahir Jameel had withdrawn his nomination papers on the orders of the PDM leadership in the by-election of NA-108 constituency of Faisalabad a day prior.