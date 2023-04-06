Cash App founder Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

Police and the cryptocurrency platform confirmed that the Cash App founder Bob Lee and chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by San Francisco police, officers arrived on the scene right away after receiving a report at 2:35am on Tuesday about a person who had been stabbed and passed away from the injuries at a hospital.

Police at the time were unable to identify the individual, but Rick Lee, the father of Cash App founder Rick Lee, confirmed his demise.

Due to an increase in violent crimes in the city, San Francisco officials have come under fire.

As Bob Lee was stabbed to death, the father of the cash app founder wrote on Facebook: “I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.” “Thank you to those who have reached out in support”, he added.

CBS News reported that Bob Lee, 43, lived in Miami, Florida, but he was in San Francisco for a leadership summit and stayed for extra days to visit his friends.