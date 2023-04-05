Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, April 06, 2023


Maya’s latest pictures go viral

Staff Report

The latest pictures of actress Maya Ali are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures should her flashing a wide smile in a dashing western dress. The clicks got more than 20,000 likes and heartwarming comments.

The actor did not add any caption to her three-picture gallery except for two fallen leaves stickers.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with millions of followers. Earlier, the celebrity looked ravishing in a series of pictures which she posted on the picture-sharing social media application Instagram. Apart from her massive fanbase online, Maya Ali is loved by millions in real life as well, thanks to her stellar performances in a number of acclaimed dramas and films.

She especially received praise for her portrayal of lead characters in the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.

Submit a Comment