Kylie Jenner denies throwing shade at Selena Gomez

It’s the theory that certainly raised eyebrows. If you’ve been MIA from social media over the past 48 hours, allow us to get into the hair-raising details: In a Feb. 21 Instagram Story clip, Selena Gomez said she “accidentally laminated” her eyebrows too much. A few hours later, Kylie Jenner posted a selfie on Instagram Stories, writing, “this was an accident???” over her brows. Additionally, Kylie also a screenshot of her and her friend Hailey Bieber seemingly on FaceTime-with the shot being a close up of their brows. Needless to say, social media users theorized Kylie’s posts were a direct jab at Selena. However, the Kardashians star entered the chat to address the claim head-on. “This is reaching,” Kylie commented on a Feb. 22 TikTok that explored the claim. “No shade towards selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” But it didn’t end there, as Selena also hopped in the comment section to respond, writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!” This isn’t the first time the “Same Old Love” singer addressed online commentary directly. In fact, Selena’s TikTok comment comes just days after she shared a self-love message in response to discourse about her appearance. “I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” Selena said in a Feb. 16 TikTok Live video. “And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s–t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself.”