Halle shares pictures of Nahla in birthday tribute

Halle Berry’s daughter is all grown up! The Catwoman star, who shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, rang in the teen’s 15th birthday with a carousel of family photos on Instagram. One image showed a mother-daughter portrait tucked inside a frame reading, “Love you more,” while Nahla posed on a hammock with her back towards the camera in a second picture. A third photo saw the teen clad in an oversized button-down flannel as she sat cross-legged on a white couch while holding a hat over her face. “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla,” Halle wrote on March 16. “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel.” Throughout the years, the Oscar winner, who also shares 9-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, has kept her kids largely out of the public eye and off social media in order to maintain their privacy. “I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet,” she said in an interview with Today in 2019. “That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.” The Kidnap actress noted, “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.” And given how boyfriend Van Hunt-who she has been dating since 2020-is also a dad to a son, Halle’s priority is always the children.