Mushfiqur and Shakib lead the way as Bangladesh dominate Ireland

MIRPUR: Bangladesh pushed Ireland to a corner by the end of the second day of the Dhaka Test, first taking a 115-run first-innings lead and then leaving them at 27 for 4 at stumps, still a lead of 128 runs here on Wednesday. It was a dominant performance from Bangladesh on the day, as their first innings was powered by Mushfiqur Rahim’s 126 (his fourth Test century at the venue, a record), and quick knocks from Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, as well as a useful half-century from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Andy McBrine offered Ireland the only bit of spark with his six-wicket haul, the best bowling figures for Ireland in Tests.

McBrine, however, couldn’t really stop Bangladesh from scoring at 4.58 runs per over, their quickest in a 350-plus total. They batted at more than five an over for the first two sessions on the third day, mainly because of Shakib’s blazing 87 in 94 balls and Litton’s 41-ball 43. Ireland were in trouble immediately after the changeover. Shakib, who bowled just three overs in the first innings but opened the bowling here, removed James McCollum on the fourth ball of the innings. It was originally a not-out decision on the field, but the review showed three reds. Taijul Islam then removed Murray Commins and Andrew Balbirnie to reduce Ireland to 8 for 3 by the sixth over. It quickly became 13 for 4 in the next over, when Curtis Campher was caught behind off Shakib, off another review – it was initially given not out, but replays showed a faint outside edge.

Bangladesh’s second-day domination started shortly after Mark Adair knocked over Mominul Haque’s leg-stump in the third over of the day. Shakib doused Ireland’s excitement with a flurry of boundaries almost immediately. He was particularly sharp in using the pace of the bowlers, spin and pace alike, to guide the ball through backward point and third, while also playing well through the covers and midwicket.

Mushfiqur complemented Shakib in the 159-run fourth-wicket stand, finding plenty of ones and twos. He struck six fours and a six in the first session, as opposed to Shakib’s 12 boundaries. And when Shakib was dismissed, Mushfiqur started to move fast at the other end. Litton walked out and struck three fours in a 19-run Campher over as Bangladesh’s batting took on a higher gear. Another flurry of boundaries followed as they sped to an 87-run fifth-wicket stand, in just 13.5 overs.

Mushfiqur reached his century with an edge for four, but it was probably his only false shot of the day. Litton missed out on a big score himself when he struck Ben White down mid-off’s throat. But it was one ball after Litton had survived a run-out chance when he was stranded in the middle of the pitch. Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker’s fumble gave him a life, which he didn’t make much of. McBrine had Mushfiqur’s wicket when he holed out at long-on, where Commins took the catch. Taijul also fell to McBrine, bowled off the inside edge for four. McBrine completed his five-for with the wicket of Shoriful Islam. Ebadot Hossain was McBrine’s sixth, when he had him caught behind. Mehidy rushed to his fourth fifty before falling to White, who took two wickets. Adair also took two wickets, but the bowling and fielding in general didn’t really put Bangladesh under enough pressure on the second day.