Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice for late pension of widow

The widow of late Muhammad Latif, formerly working as Driver with National Trust for the Disabled (NTD) filed a complaint against the Ministry of Human Rights through Mobile App of Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat (WMS) for inordinate delay in payment of her dues admissible under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package. She stated that her husband expired during service in 2014 and she was entitled to receive full pay and allowances till the age of her husband’s superannuation.

Although monthly salary started w.e.f. April, 2021 but arrears of salary and PM Assistance Package was not disbursed to her. Her repeated visits, spread over many years, to NTD and the Ministry of Human Rights failed to get the lawful entitlements released to her. Hence, she filed the complaint before the Federal Ombudsman.

The NTD (later on merged with the Directorate General of Special Education) and the Ministry of Human Rights replied that the widow’s dues including the senior scale promotion benefits have not been paid due to a shortage of funds. During the proceedings at the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Office, the representative of the Special Education Directorate informed that an amount of Rs. 3.2 million is pending against the Agency. The representatives of Special Education and the Ministry of Human Rights made written commitments that her case is being sent to the Finance Division for the provision of funds. After taking into consideration the facts of the case, the Federal Ombudsman directed the Director General, Special Education and the Ministry of Human Rights to make payment to the complainant within 45 days. The Deputy Advisor Implementation Wing of WMS Mr. Pervez Haleem vigorously pursued the implementation of Mohtasib’s decision which culminated in the payment of all dues to the widow. The complainant also acknowledged receipt of her dues and submitted a letter thanking Wafaqi Mohtasib for his kind intervention resulting in the payment of pensionary dues of her late husband after 10 years.