I dropped everything to work with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt: Palak

The upcoming Bollywood actor Palak Tiwari opened up on her experience of sharing the screen with celebrated stars like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Ahead of the release of her debut film later this month, the ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ performer sat with an Indian tabloid to speak about her future projects and experience of starting her career with the mega stars of the industry.

Tiwari, who debuts with an ensemble cast in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ka Jaan’, was asked if she ever feared being lost among such established names. She replied, “I think the whole purpose of an ensemble, when done and executed correctly, is that nobody gets lost. I feel both films and their stories are being executed with that belief.”

“With the kind of people I am working with, my aim is not to compete for screen space, but to learn and absorb. I have just been a sponge on the set,” Tiwari added. “The one thing that you can learn from Salman sir and Sanjay sir is that when somebody has to shine, they can do it even when there are thousands of people on screen.”

“Salman sir told me I don’t need to worry about the number of people on screen, but how I do my job because that is what will make a difference to a scene.” The star kid also said that she is not yearning for solo-heroine projects or big-budget rom-com at the moment, as she has her whole career ahead to do such films. “However, I won’t get a chance to work with Salman sir or Sanjay sir every time. So, I dropped everything and grabbed the chance,” Tiwari maintained.

“I feel an overwhelming amount of gratitude for being able to work with such bonafide superstars at such an early stage. They have so much in common – it’s not just about themselves; they give so much to a scene. They go out of their way to make everybody comfortable. They also stand behind the camera to give the cue to other actors. If there is anything that I have learnt from them, apart from their passion for the craft, it’s how they are so kind towards everybody on the set,” she shared with the outlet.

For those unversed, Palak is the eldest daughter of celebrated Indian TV actor Shweta Tiwari – the winner of the fourth season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. On the work front, she is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, slated to hit theatres on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. In her next film ‘The Virgin Tree’, Tiwari will share screen with Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy.