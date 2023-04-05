Mahira is a vision in white

Pakistani cinema’s stunner Mahira Khan is a vision to behold in white in her latest set of viral pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Mahira Khan posted a new six-picture gallery on the feed. The clicks from the shoot of her clothing venture ‘M by Mahira’ were captioned with an Urdu phrase, which translates to ‘Do you still have anything to say to me?’

Khan looked like a dream in all her white ethnic attires, accentuated by the popping colours of her bangles and some barely there makeup by her trusted Babar Zaheer. The breathtaking portraits were clicked by ace photographer Mehlum Sadriwala. The photos were loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response for Mahira Khan in the form of likes and comments. Indian actors Mouni Roy and Apoorva Arora were also spotted in the comments section sending love to the diva.

It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan is one of the very few female superstars of Pakistan at the moment, with her acting credits extending to Bollywood.

The stunner boasts several superhit dramas and films including ‘Aik Hai Nigar’, ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ as well as ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her filmography.