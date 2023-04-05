NESPAK engaged on Mujahideen Hydropower Project

Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has awarded the “Consultancy Services for Construction of Mujahidin Hydropower Project at Barando River, District Torghar” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the joint venture of ACE-NESPAK-BAK-AGES, it was stated by Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK here on Tuesday.

The project aims to generate 6.95 MW of electricity through a hydropower project that will be cheap and environment-friendly. The main objective of the project is to reduce load shedding in the District Torghar. The consultant’s scope of services includes feasibility review, preparation of EPC bidding documents, evaluation and award of EPC contract, contract management, and assisting PEDO in fulfilling the employer’s obligations under the contract with EPC Contractor.

The joint venture of ACE-NESPAK-BAK-AGES brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the project. NESPAK, in particular, has a proven track record in hydropower projects, having successfully completed several projects in Pakistan and other countries. The team is committed to delivering the project to the highest standards and within the specified timeframe.

The Mujahidin Hydropower Project is expected to have a significant impact on the local community by providing reliable and affordable electricity. It will also contribute to the country’s efforts to achieve its sustainable development goals by increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix.