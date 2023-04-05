PTI vice-chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated the nation and said: “The Supreme Court has buried the doctrine of necessity, restored the sanctity of the Constitution and buried all those conspiratorial forces that were creating hurdles in the way of democracy and a democratic and constitutional system in this country.” Speaking to the media outside the SC, he said it was a very important day in Pakistan’s political history. “I will call it a watershed moment,” he added. Qureshi further said that a clear distinction was made between democratic and constitutional forces and unconstitutional forces.The PTI leader went on to say that the chief election commissioner was also now free to hold elections. “His hands that were bound are free now … He used to speak of [a lack of] resources and security personnel, but all of that is available now.

“The Supreme Court has freed them of all pressures and told them that it is their constitutional responsibility to hold free, fair and credible elections. They should fulfil their constitutional responsibility now,” he added.

Separately, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry praised the CJP for the order, calling him a “people’s chief justice”.

“Very few people have the privilege to get the amount of respect that has come towards Justice Bandial and his fellow judges today,” he said.